Mystic Evening In Rome

Join your hosts, Sara Evans, Gita Devi and Marzia Verdone, as they lead you on a mystical journey filled with fun!

They’ve teamed up with Holy Pizza to bring you a delicious evening of Wine and Pizza-

with a spiritual twist!

✨ Learn to attract the types of relationships you've always wanted with Chakra Balancing.

✨ Get answers to your most burning questions with a personalized Tarot Card Reading.

✨ Tap your way to better life and overcome personal limitations as you learn Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT)

Energy Healing Is All The Rage! The future is your own to create!

What to expect:

An enchanting evening to remember!

A private spiritual session with any of our hosts, while meeting like minded people, as you relax with a glass of wine and Roman Gourmet Pizza, Pinsa!

Ps. Want to book a ticket but not sure if you can make it to the event?

No problem! Your ticket can also be redeemed as a voucher towards any private online session with any one of our hosts.

We look forward to meeting you!

Limited Space Available

Click below now to reserve your tickets ⬇️⬇️⬇️

https://www.chakrabalancingworkshop.com/event-details/mystic-evening-in-rome

General Info

Address Borgo Vittorio, 9b, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
Phone number +39 346 351 8944
Website https://www.chakrabalancingworkshop.com/event-details/mystic-evening-in-rome

View on Map

Mystic Evening In Rome

Borgo Vittorio, 9b, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77467
Previous article Affogato al Caffè: Italy's summer coffee dessert

RELATED ARTICLES

Singita Miracle Beach in Fregene
Night life

Singita Miracle Beach in Fregene

Alexanderplatz Jazz Club in Rome
Night life

Alexanderplatz Jazz Club in Rome

Monk Roma
Night life

Monk Roma

Alcazar Live
Night life

Alcazar Live

Blackmarket - Monti
Drinks Night life Pubs

Blackmarket - Monti

Analemma in Monti
Food Drinks Night life

Analemma in Monti

Init
Night life

Init