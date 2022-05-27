Città della Pizza: Rome pizza festival

2022 edition of Rome pizza festival will be held at Parco Tor di Quinto.

Rome sees a return of Città della Pizza, the festival dedicated entirely to pizza, at the Tor di Quinto park over the weekend of 28-29 May.

The pizza fest will include the participation of 60 master pizza-makers or pizzaioli, with more than 45 pizza varieties available, including regional variations from across Italy. 

Visitors can choose from traditional to avant-garde pizza styles, as well as a range of craft beers, biological wine, and fried foods.

There are also pizza workshops, tastings, food shows and competitions. Entry is free, with tokens on sale for the purchase of food and beverages. 

Open Saturday 11.00 until midnight and Sunday 11.00 until 22.00. For full details see website.

General Info

Address Via Fornaci di Tor di Quinto, 10, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Città della Pizza: Rome pizza festival

Via Fornaci di Tor di Quinto, 10, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77005
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rocca di Papa, Palazzola opens its doors to external events
Food

Rocca di Papa, Palazzola opens its doors to external events

Rome celebrates Maritozzo Day
Food

Rome celebrates Maritozzo Day

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome
Food

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome

Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria
Food

Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome
Food

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome

Maritozzo Day: Rome celebrates the maritozzo
Food

Maritozzo Day: Rome celebrates the maritozzo

Rome festival of Roman cuisine
Food

Rome festival of Roman cuisine

Tea-infused menu by Rome's youngest Michelin-starred chef at Babingtons
Food

Tea-infused menu by Rome's youngest Michelin-starred chef at Babingtons

Eurhop: Rome festival of craft beer
Food

Eurhop: Rome festival of craft beer

Eurochocolate: Perugia chocolate festival
Food

Eurochocolate: Perugia chocolate festival

Rome celebrates Aperol Spritz with festival
Food

Rome celebrates Aperol Spritz with festival

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome
Food

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome

Marino wine festival near Rome
Food

Marino wine festival near Rome

Roma Bar Show
Food

Roma Bar Show

Open Day at Mercato Testaccio
Food

Open Day at Mercato Testaccio