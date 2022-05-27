Città della Pizza: Rome pizza festival

2022 edition of Rome pizza festival will be held at Parco Tor di Quinto.

Rome sees a return of Città della Pizza, the festival dedicated entirely to pizza, at the Tor di Quinto park over the weekend of 28-29 May.

The pizza fest will include the participation of 60 master pizza-makers or pizzaioli, with more than 45 pizza varieties available, including regional variations from across Italy.

Visitors can choose from traditional to avant-garde pizza styles, as well as a range of craft beers, biological wine, and fried foods.

There are also pizza workshops, tastings, food shows and competitions. Entry is free, with tokens on sale for the purchase of food and beverages.

Open Saturday 11.00 until midnight and Sunday 11.00 until 22.00. For full details see website.