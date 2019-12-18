Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome

Christmas at Babingtons tea house in Rome.

21-22 Dec. Babingtons, the historic tea rooms at the foot of the Spanish Steps, offers a traditional breakfast accompanied by Christmas carols over the weekend of 21-22 December.

Guests can enjoy breakfast of Babingtons tea and delicious British specialties to the backdrop of the voices of the Campion Quartet singing the best-loved songs of Christmas.

Breakfast is served on both Saturday and Sunday, 21 and 22 December, from 10.00 until midday.

For more details see Babingtons website.

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome

Piazza di Spagna, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

