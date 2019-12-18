Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome

Christmas at Babingtons tea house in Rome.

21-22 Dec. Babingtons, the historic tea rooms at the foot of the Spanish Steps, offers a traditional breakfast accompanied by Christmas carols over the weekend of 21-22 December.

Guests can enjoy breakfast of Babingtons tea and delicious British specialties to the backdrop of the voices of the Campion Quartet singing the best-loved songs of Christmas.

Breakfast is served on both Saturday and Sunday, 21 and 22 December, from 10.00 until midday.