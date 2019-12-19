Movies in English in Rome cinemas 19-25 December

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 19-25 December 2019.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Gaywalker saga. Directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. 19 Dec 16.00, 19.00, 22.00. For daily times see website.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 16.30, 19.30. 22.30. 21-22 Dec ONLY 10.30, 13.30, 16.30, 19.30, 22.30.

UCI Cinemas Porta di Roma, Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960. 19 Dec ONLY 18.40.

UCI Cinemas Roma Est, Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960. 19 Dec ONLY 19.30.

UCI Cinemas Parco Leonardo, Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino). 19 Dec ONLY 19.30.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE



A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 22.15.

KNIVES OUT



A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 16.30, 19.00, 21.30.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 22.30.

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK



A young couple arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures and misadventures. Directed by Woody Allen, starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.45, 18.20, 20.25, 22.30.

FROZEN



Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24-26, tel. 064821082. 19 Dec 16.00. To check daily times see website.

JOKER



A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Admission over 18s.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 12 Dec 21.30.