Nutcracker: Christmas fairytale ballet in Rome

Christmas in Rome: The Nutcracker in Auditorium Conciliazione.

20-26 Dec. Rome's Auditorium della Conciliazione presents a magical and much-loved Christmas classic - The Nutcracker - from 20-26 December.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.

The Nutcracker will be directed and choreographed by Luciano Cannito, based on the original version by Marius Petipa, with the Roma City Ballet Company.

For full information see website. Photo Dinu Ksenia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sleeping Beauty ballet at Rome Opera House
Drama and Dance

Sleeping Beauty ballet at Rome Opera House

Ballet at Baths of Caracalla: Romeo and Juliet
Drama and Dance

Ballet at Baths of Caracalla: Romeo and Juliet

Equilibrio Festival 2018
Drama and Dance

Equilibrio Festival 2018

Night Garden with eVolution Dance Theater
Drama and Dance

Night Garden with eVolution Dance Theater

Stomp
Drama and Dance

Stomp

Sleeping Beauty at Teatro dell' Opera di Roma
Drama and Dance

Sleeping Beauty at Teatro dell' Opera di Roma

The Nutcracker
Drama and Dance

The Nutcracker

Twyla Tharp Dance
Drama and Dance

Twyla Tharp Dance

Serata Nureyev
Drama and Dance

Serata Nureyev

Balletto del Sud
Drama and Dance

Balletto del Sud

Aterballetto at Teatro Olimpico
Drama and Dance

Aterballetto at Teatro Olimpico

Grandi Coreografi at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma
Drama and Dance

Grandi Coreografi at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma

Equilibrio. Festival della Nuova Danza
Drama and Dance

Equilibrio. Festival della Nuova Danza

Moxim Opus Cactus now scheduled at Teatro Italia
Drama and Dance

Moxim Opus Cactus now scheduled at Teatro Italia

Odyssey Ballett
Drama and Dance

Odyssey Ballett