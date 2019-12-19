Nutcracker: Christmas fairytale ballet in Rome
Christmas in Rome: The Nutcracker in Auditorium Conciliazione.
20-26 Dec. Rome's Auditorium della Conciliazione presents a magical and much-loved Christmas classic - The Nutcracker - from 20-26 December.
Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.
The Nutcracker will be directed and choreographed by Luciano Cannito, based on the original version by Marius Petipa, with the Roma City Ballet Company.
For full information see website. Photo Dinu Ksenia.
