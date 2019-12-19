S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

20 Dec. The S. Cecilia orchestra's youth teams present a double Christmas concert on Friday 20 December at the Sala S. Cecilia in Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica.

The first appointment is at 18.00 with the Voci Bianche, directed for the first time by the new Maestro Piero Monti, with music by Purcel, Orban, Rutter, Pierpont and Piovani. The Voci della Cantoria, directed by Maestro Massimiliano Tonsini, will perform choral compositions composed by Palestrina, Lotti, Drayton, Bruckner and Ray. 

At 21.00 there is a concert by the OrchExtra, the academy's amateur orchestra in its second year of activity, which, led by Giordano Ferranti, will perform compositions by Borodin and Respighi. Also in the same concert, the Chorus of the National Academy of S. Cecilia will perform a musical programme ranging from compositions by Verdi, Faurè and Rheiberger to Adams and Morricone.

For details see S. Cecilia website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68905
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome
Music

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome

Concert at Irish College in Rome
Music

Concert at Irish College in Rome

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome
Music

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome
Music

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard
Music

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard

Summer jazz concerts at Rome's Casa del Jazz
Music

Summer jazz concerts at Rome's Casa del Jazz

Piano Day at Villa Borghese in Rome
Music

Piano Day at Villa Borghese in Rome

Settimana dell'Organo in Rome
Music

Settimana dell'Organo in Rome

Lincoln Youth Symphony Orchestra in Rome
Music

Lincoln Youth Symphony Orchestra in Rome

Martha Argerich & Friends at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Martha Argerich & Friends at S. Cecilia in Rome

Manfred Honeck and Paul Lewis: Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 for S. Cecilia
Music

Manfred Honeck and Paul Lewis: Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 for S. Cecilia

Matthew Herbert's Brexit Big Band in Rome
Music

Matthew Herbert's Brexit Big Band in Rome

S. Cecilia: The Gospel according to the other Mary
Music

S. Cecilia: The Gospel according to the other Mary

Sol Gabetta and Mikko Franck at Rome's S. Cecilia
Music

Sol Gabetta and Mikko Franck at Rome's S. Cecilia