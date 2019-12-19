S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

20 Dec. The S. Cecilia orchestra's youth teams present a double Christmas concert on Friday 20 December at the Sala S. Cecilia in Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica.

The first appointment is at 18.00 with the Voci Bianche, directed for the first time by the new Maestro Piero Monti, with music by Purcel, Orban, Rutter, Pierpont and Piovani. The Voci della Cantoria, directed by Maestro Massimiliano Tonsini, will perform choral compositions composed by Palestrina, Lotti, Drayton, Bruckner and Ray.

At 21.00 there is a concert by the OrchExtra, the academy's amateur orchestra in its second year of activity, which, led by Giordano Ferranti, will perform compositions by Borodin and Respighi. Also in the same concert, the Chorus of the National Academy of S. Cecilia will perform a musical programme ranging from compositions by Verdi, Faurè and Rheiberger to Adams and Morricone.