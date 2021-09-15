Rome's pine trees are dying as time runs out to save city skyline

Calls grow for urgent action to save Rome's pines from killer parasite.

Rome's umbrella pine trees are at risk of dying - or being cut down before they die - due to a sap-eating parasite called the pine tortoise scale or toumeyella parvicornis.

The deadly effects of the insect are already plain to see on whole swathes of the city's estimated 50,000 pines, whose foliage a burnt appearance.

This is due to the highly-invasive bug which feeds off the sap of trees and causes the spread of a sooty black mould, leading to extreme needle loss.

The pine fights back by generating new needles which weakens the tree and exposes it to new attacks by the parasite. It is a vicious cycle that – if untreated – can kill the exhausted tree within two years.

News of the serious threat to Rome's stone pines is starting to make international headlines as calls grow for urgent action to save the trees before it is too late.

The city administration has allocated €1.2 million in funds, on top of an additional half a million euro pledged from the Lazio region, to tackle the parasite which arrived in Italy from North America in 2015.

To date the city has treated around 5,000 trees, according to Rome's councillor for green policies Laura Fiorini, with a recent focus on pines around the Baths of Caracalla, Castel S. Angelo and the Janiculum.

In the meantime Romans continue to take matters into their own hands, organising fundraisers to tackle the non-indigenous parasite, using both organic and chemical treatments.

There are also numerous private and public operations underway to tackle the insect which first arrived in Rome in 2018.

Alongside the endotherapy technique - which involves the tree being injected with a phyto-drug (a pharmaceutical product of plant origin) to eliminate disease - local residents groups are organising biological projects to release thousands of ladybirds into parks in north Rome.

Environmentalists say it is now a race against time to save Rome's iconic skyline.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75567
Previous article Origin and significance of the months in Italian

RELATED ARTICLES

Tornado hits Italian island Pantelleria, two dead
Environment

Tornado hits Italian island Pantelleria, two dead

Why is Rome's river Tiber full of dead fish?
Environment

Why is Rome's river Tiber full of dead fish?

Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo
Environment

Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets
Environment

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets

Italy wildfires: 'No BBQ' appeal over Ferragosto holiday
Environment

Italy wildfires: 'No BBQ' appeal over Ferragosto holiday

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on holiday weekend
Environment

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on holiday weekend

Italy heatwave hits record 48.8 degrees in Sicily
Environment

Italy heatwave hits record 48.8 degrees in Sicily

Wildfires rage in south of Italy amid record heatwave
Environment

Wildfires rage in south of Italy amid record heatwave

Italy enters 'hottest week of summer' amid extra risk of wildfires
Environment

Italy enters 'hottest week of summer' amid extra risk of wildfires

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds
Environment

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds

Sardinia wildfires force hundreds of evacuations
Environment

Sardinia wildfires force hundreds of evacuations

Italian farmers protest in Rome over wild boar emergency
Environment

Italian farmers protest in Rome over wild boar emergency

Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day
Environment

Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees
Environment

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees