Rome’s buses, trams and subways to be free for one day

Open day on Rome public transport network on 17 September.

Rome's public transport network, including buses, metro and trams, will be completely free to commuters on Saturday 17 September.

The initiative, announced by the capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, is part of the 2022 edition of European Mobility Week which is scheduled from 16-22 September.

For the duration of the open day on 17 September, commuters in Rome will be able to access the entire ATAC public transport system without having to buy tickets.

The mayor said the initiative is designed to "promote the use of local public transport and spread the culture of sustainable mobility" and that the city is working "to achieve a real mobility revolution, reconnecting our neighbourhoods and making Rome a more sustainable and liveable city."

The city's transport councillor Eugenio Patané said the open day is aimed primarily at those who do not usually travel by bus, metro or tram, describing it as an important step in encouraging the use of local public transport.

The announcement drew scepticism on social media however, with commentators suggesting that for many of Rome's commuters "every day is an open day", amid claims of a perceived widespread practice of fare dodging.

Earlier this summer the mayor raised the prospect of "free or almost free" public transport in the capital, saying it would be of "concrete help" to low-income workers and pensioners as well as "making a contribution to the fight against climate change".

On 1 September Italy launched a €60 public transport bonus for students, workers and pensioners with an income of less than €35,000.

More than half a million vouchers were issued in the first week of the scheme, according to Italian news reports.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77447
Previous article Italy reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 9 September
Transport

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 9 September

Italy offers public transport bonus for commuters
Transport

Italy offers public transport bonus for commuters

Rome clamps down on electric scooter chaos with new rules
Transport

Rome clamps down on electric scooter chaos with new rules

Rome mayor suggests free public transport
Transport

Rome mayor suggests free public transport

Italy taxi drivers protest in Rome against Uber
Transport

Italy taxi drivers protest in Rome against Uber

Italy faces two-day taxi strike on 5 and 6 July
Transport

Italy faces two-day taxi strike on 5 and 6 July

Rome's Metro A to close early for a year and a half
Transport

Rome's Metro A to close early for a year and a half

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer
Transport

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer

Rome launches Tap&Go contactless ticketing on buses
Transport

Rome launches Tap&Go contactless ticketing on buses

Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 June
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 June

Rome reopens Vigna Clara train station after 32 years
Transport

Rome reopens Vigna Clara train station after 32 years

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 17 June
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 17 June

Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends
Transport

Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends

Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city
Transport

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city