Rome mayor suggests free public transport
Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri has raised the prospect of introducing "free or almost free" public transport in the capital this autumn, according to Italian news reports.
Citing similar projects in Spain and Germany, Gualtieri told Radio RTL on Monday that state resources were available to fund free transport, reports Italian news agency ANSA.
The mayor said the move would be of "concrete help" to low-income workers and pensioners as well as "making a contribution to the fight against climate change".
