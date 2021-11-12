Rome tram derails four days in a row

Number 3 tram keeps coming off tracks in Trastevere causing major inconvenience for commuters.

There is no peace for Rome's number 3 tram which has derailed four times over four consecutive days, on the same set of tracks, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

The area in question is on the corner of Viale Trastevere and Via Girolamo Induno, more or less across the street from Italy's education ministry.

After the latest derailment, on Wednesday, Rome's new transport councillor Eugenio Patanè carried out an inspection of the tram lines this morning with technicians from the city's public transport company ATAC.

Patanè has reportedly called for a task force to be set up to deal with the problem which involves leaves and debris building up inside the tracks due to heavy rain.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

Photo Il Messaggero

