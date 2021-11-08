Rome tram derails near Italy's education ministry
Nobody injured as tram derails in Trastevere.
A tram came off its tracks in the Rome district of Trastevere on the afternoon of Monday 8 November.
There was nobody injured in the incident which occurred on the Number 3 line, on Via Girolamo Induno.
The accident happened outside the newly opened Cinema Troisi, across the street from Italy's education ministry, on a day of heavy rain.
Rome's municipal transport company ATAC activated substitute buses before reopening the troubled tram line, resulting in some delays for commuter.
Photo La Repubblica
