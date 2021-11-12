Italy poacher shoots rare ibis that made its nest in Rome

Rare bird had nested on a rooftop in Rome earlier this year.

A Northern Bald Ibis - one of the world's most endangered species of bird - has survived after being shot in a field near Sabaudia, south of Rome.

The female bird, known as Hannibal, made international headlines in April when it made a nest with its partner Smudo on the rooftop terrace of a telecommunications building in the southern outskirts of Rome.

Hannibal and Smudo nested on the rooftop terrace of the Wind Tre building in the Parco De' Medici area of Rome this spring.

News of the shooting was announced by Italy's national board for animal protection ENPA which said that Hannibal was traced thanks to its GPS trasmitter by volunteers from the environmental protection organisation Bentornato Ibis (Welcome Back Ibis).

After being left "seriously wounded" in the field, Hannibal was saved by the Carabinieri department of Circeo National Park "but will probably never fly again", ENPA said.

Describing Hannibal's "broken flight" as "shameful", ENPA called on the government of Mario Draghi to implement "immediate measures against those who commit a crime so hateful."

Hannibal may never fly again after being shot

Also known as the Hermit Ibis, or Waldrapp, (Geronticus eremita), the Northern Bald Ibis species risked dying out completely in recent decades due to poaching, habitat destruction and agricultural pesticides.

Once widespread throughout the Mediterranean basin, the migratory bird disappeared from European skies more than three centuries ago.

Until recently the species was classified as "in danger of extinction" however the birds have begun to make a tentative comeback thanks to the Waldrappteam project, whose goal is to reintroduce the ibis to Europe.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75945
Previous article Rome tram derails four days in a row

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy reports bird flu outbreak near Rome
Animals

Italy reports bird flu outbreak near Rome

Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican
Animals

Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican

Cinghiali: Wild boar invade Rome streets
Animals

Cinghiali: Wild boar invade Rome streets

Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer
Animals

Rome mayor urges residents not to abandon pets this summer

Urban zoo: Rome's wild animals take back the city
Animals

Urban zoo: Rome's wild animals take back the city

2 UK bears killed after escape from enclosure
Animals

2 UK bears killed after escape from enclosure

Wild boar steal woman's groceries outside supermarket near Rome
Animals

Wild boar steal woman's groceries outside supermarket near Rome

Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer
Animals

Baubeach: Rome's dog beach reopens for the summer

Colosseum bids farewell to mascot cat Nerina
Animals

Colosseum bids farewell to mascot cat Nerina

Grey whale pays extremely rare visit to Italy
Animals

Grey whale pays extremely rare visit to Italy

What will happen to Rome's cats at Largo Argentina?
Animals

What will happen to Rome's cats at Largo Argentina?

Wild boar trapped on Rome nature reserves sold alive at auction
Animals

Wild boar trapped on Rome nature reserves sold alive at auction

Rome park closed as starlings move in after New Year fireworks massacre
Animals

Rome park closed as starlings move in after New Year fireworks massacre

Italy: Huge dead whale found off Sorrento coast
Animals

Italy: Huge dead whale found off Sorrento coast

Italy's Blessing of the Animals tradition goes virtual due to covid-19
Animals

Italy's Blessing of the Animals tradition goes virtual due to covid-19