Rome evacuates Termini metro station over smoke

Subway evacuation occurred on free public transport day in Rome.

The Metro B station at Rome's central Stazione Termini was evacuated on Saturday afternoon after smoke began seeping out onto the tracks, according to Italian news reports.

There was nobody injured in the incident which occurred during the free public transport day as part of the city's events to mark European Mobility Week.

Trasporto pubblico gratis per tutto il giorno a Roma e #Termini va a fuoco mentre bus e tram si fanno attendere quanto o più del solito.



Bella sta Capitale. #atac #terminiafuoco pic.twitter.com/mkTCanlUPA — Davide Scalera (@davscalera) September 17, 2022

The capital's public transport company ATAC laid on substitute buses to serve the metro line overground as firefighters investigated the cause of the smoke.

The fumes are not believed to have been caused by a fire, Italian media reports, and the metro resumed its regular service in the late afternoon.

The subway evacuation is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents to affect Rome's public transport network this week, including dozens of commuters being locked inside Cornelia metro station during a public transport strike on Friday.

Photo Odissea Quotidiana