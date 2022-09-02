Italy cinemas offer €3.50 tickets from 18-22 September

Italy prepares to launch first edition of Cinema in Festa.

Cinemas in Italy will offer tickets with a special discounted price of just €3.50 between 18 and 22 September, the Italian culture ministry has announced.

The Cinema in Festa initiative was launched this week by culture minister Dario Franceschini ahead of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Inspired by France's Fête du Cinéma, the cinematic event will be held biannually - in June and September - every year for five years.

Dal 18 al 22 settembre in sala a 3,50€ oltre 2.000 schermi coinvolti con #CinemaInFesta. È importante far vivere le sale che sono centri di aggregazione sociale. La visione collettiva di un film è un’esperienza unica. https://t.co/paZ3XL4a8O #MiC #Venezia79 #Cinema pic.twitter.com/l4G5S44MeV — Dario Franceschini (@dariofrance) September 1, 2022

More than 2,000 cinemas across Italy will participate in the Cinema in Festa programme which, in addition to discounted screenings, will present special events in the presence of actors and directors.

"It is important to bring cinemas to life", said Franceschini, adding that Cinema in Festa "will help to demonstrate that experiencing the magic of cinema is a unique and indispensable collective experience that enriches people as well as entire areas, neighbourhoods and cities."

Full details of the initiative, including cinema programmes, will be published on the Cinema in Festa website in the days leading up to the event.