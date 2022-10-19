Rome public transport strike on Friday 21 October

Friday strike action involves Roma TPL and Cotral but not ATAC.

Bus lines operated by Roma TPL in the suburbs of Rome are at risk on the morning of Friday 21 October due to a four-hour strike called by the USB trade union.

The strike, scheduled from 08.30 to 12.30, will not affect bus, tram, subway and light-rail services operated by municipal transport company ATAC. Trenitalia services will also operate as normal.

In addition, disruption is expected on Friday to services operated by Cotral in the greater Rome area, due to a 24-hour strike called by the Faisa Cisal trade union.

This will involve suburban bus lines and railways Metromare (former Rome-Lido line) and Rome-Civitacastellana-Viterbo, with public transport at risk from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.