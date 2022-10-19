Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses

No students or staff found under the rubble.

The Aula Magna lecture hall at the University of Cagliari, on the Italian island of Sardinia, collapsed on Tuesday night, a couple of hours after students attended lectures there.

The collapse of the two-storey structure occurred shortly before 22.00, not long after students left the nearby library, according to Italian news reports.

Several teams of firefighters worked late into the night searching for people buried under the rubble, assisted by dogs and drones, however there are no reports of injuries or casualties.

"The images are shocking, it could have happened a few hours ago and a massacre would have occurred" - Cagliari mayor Paolo Truzzu told reporters at the site of the collapse - "The Lord has spared us".

In a post on social media, the student association Reset UniCa wrote: "We are astonished, frightened, speechless, over what has happened and what could have happened."

Students have organised a demonstration at 10.30 on Wednesday morning outside the university's Rectorate to protest "for the right to study without the risk of dying crushed by rubble while we are at lessons."

Founded in 1606, the university is organised into 11 faculties and has a student body of more than 30,000.

General Info

Address Via Università, 40, 09124 Cagliari CA, Italy

View on Map

