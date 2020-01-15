Rome extends diesel ban amid smog crisis

Diesel car ban in Rome for three days.

Rome has extended its ban on diesel vehicles for a further two days - Wednesday 15 January and Thursday 16 January - as the city battles a smog emergency.

All diesel vehicles are banned from circulating within the city’s fascia verde (green belt) limited traffic zone from 07.30 to 10.30 and from 16.30 to 20.30, on both days.

The ban, first introduced on 14 January, affects hundreds of thousands of cars, up to Euro-6 diesel vehicles.

The city, which over Christmas advocated the use of public transport to reduce air pollution, says the drastic measures are necessary to reduce high pollution levels which currently exceed the smog limit.

For full details see city website. Photo ANSA.