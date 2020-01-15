Rome: Starbucks to open near Vatican in 2020

Starbucks to open in former bookshop in Rome.

Starbucks, the American chain of coffee shops, is to open an outlet in Rome near Vatican City, in 2020.

The arrival of Starbucks follows several years of rumours, however the company is now advertising senior management positions at its new outlet on Viale dei Bastioni di Michelangelo.

The coffee shop will be located in the former Maraldi bookstore - according to food website Gugsto.it - in a large premises overlooking Piazza del Risorgimento.

The Starbucks outlet, which was initially due to open in Rome last autumn, will be strategically placed near St Peter's and the Vatican Museums, catering for the hordes of tourists who visit the area each day.