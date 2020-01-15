Rome: Starbucks to open near Vatican in 2020

Starbucks to open in former bookshop in Rome.

Starbucks, the American chain of coffee shops, is to open an outlet in Rome near Vatican City, in 2020.

The arrival of Starbucks follows several years of rumours, however the company is now advertising senior management positions at its new outlet on Viale dei Bastioni di Michelangelo.

The coffee shop will be located in the former Maraldi bookstore - according to food website Gugsto.it - in a large premises overlooking Piazza del Risorgimento.

The Starbucks outlet, which was initially due to open in Rome last autumn, will be strategically placed near St Peter's and the Vatican Museums, catering for the hordes of tourists who visit the area each day.

General Info

Address Viale dei Bastioni di Michelangelo, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Starbucks to open near Vatican in 2020

Viale dei Bastioni di Michelangelo, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69134
Previous article Rome: staying overnight in Villa Medici

RELATED ARTICLES

Where to find the best pizza in Rome
Food

Where to find the best pizza in Rome

Europe's first Amaro bar in Rome
Food

Europe's first Amaro bar in Rome

Huobi: Asian food emporium in Rome
Food

Huobi: Asian food emporium in Rome

Italian food emporium to open in Rome palace
Food

Italian food emporium to open in Rome palace

Food waste app Too Good to Go comes to Rome
Food

Food waste app Too Good to Go comes to Rome