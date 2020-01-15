Rome: staying overnight in Villa Medici

Visitors to Rome can stay in the frescoed rooms of Villa Medici 

Villa Medici, the magnificent 16th-century palace located between the Spanish Steps and Villa Borghese, is home to the French Academy in Rome.

In addition to its role as a prestigious cultural institution, Villa Medici also offers accommodation to guests, subject to specific house rules, in ancient apartments.

The historical rooms, decorated with Renaissance frescoes, are equipped with a double-bed and a bathroom with bathtub, offering views either over the city or onto the villa's gardens.

There are also smaller standard rooms, formerly apartments of academy fellows, available for overnight stays. Guests must give at least four months' notice, and reservations can be made only by email.

Dating to 1544, the villa was founded by Ferdinando I de' Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany, and has been the home of the French Academy since 1803.

For full details of history, cultural events, and accommodation, see Villa Medici website.

Photo © Giuseppe Causati-Piero Zagami.

General Info

Address Viale della Trinità dei Monti, 1, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

