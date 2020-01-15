Rome bus breaks in half

No injuries after Rome bus splits in two.
A Rome city bus broke in half as it drove along Via Nomentana on the evening of 14 January.
The floor of the central part of the trolleybus, which connects both ends of the vehicle, collapsed, giving frightened passengers a full view of the street underneath.
The incident occurred on the number 90 bus, at around 19.00, and no injuries were recorded.
Photo TrasportiAmo Association.
