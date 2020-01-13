Rome museum raises funds to buy Bernini bust

Borghese Gallery needs to raise €8 million to purchase Bernini sculpture.

Rome's Galleria Borghese has begun a fundraising campaign, through Italy's Art Bonus favourable tax regime, for the purchase of an important bronze sculpture by Baroque genius Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

The work, a bust of Barberini Pope Urban VIII, was created by Bernini in 1658 for Cardinal Antonio Barberini, and is currently the property of his descendants, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The future Urban VIII was closely connected to Cardinal Scipione Borghese and was an influential figure in helping the cardinal assemble his vast art collection, including Bernini's monumental sculptures which still grace the halls of Galleria Borghese today.

The work for sale, with an estimated price tag of €8 million, is therefore closely linked to its potential future home. The Roman museum says that - if purchased - the bronze would be displayed in a place of honour within the collection, alongside the list of donors who helped in its acquisition.

The Art Bonus is a tax credit equal to 65 per cent of charitable contributions that individuals or companies make in favour of public cultural heritage.

For details of where to find Bernini's sculptures around Rome, see our guide.