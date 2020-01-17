Rome police stop Bollywood climb at Trevi Fountain
€450 fine for Bollywood stunt at Trevi Fountain.
A 20-year-old Egyptian man was apprehended by Rome police as he climbed up the side of the Trevi Fountain on 15 January.
The man, who was not carrying any identification, was fined €450 and received a daspo urbano, a ban from returning to the area.
The man excused his actions by saying he just wanted to recreate a scene from a Bollywood movie featuring the Baroque monument.
Photo by Christopher Czermak on Unsplash
General Info
Trevi Fountain, Piazza di Trevi, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
View on Map
