Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops

Bookshops in Rome emerge from coronavirus lockdown earlier than most other stores.

Bookshops in Rome and throughout Lazio are permitted to reopen during the coronavirus lockdown on 20 April, a week later than bookshops in most other Italian regions, following an order by the Lazio Region.

We look at what the city's English language bookstores are doing:

The Anglo American Bookshop, near the Spanish Steps, issued this statement: "When we reopen, for now, we kindly ask that you come by with specific titles in mind, as access to the store will be limited and browsing is momentarily not allowed. You can also call us during the week or email us, to have books available in store set aside for you before picking them up, for questions and/or orders. Your health is important to us! We kindly ask, when visiting our store, that you wear gloves and masks, and to respect social distancing, which is 1 to 2 metres."

      Read also:

The Almost Corner Bookshop in Trastevere, will also ask customers to bear in mind social distancing measures when visiting. The store will reopen on 20 April, with opening hours of 12.00-18.00, and has stated that only one customer can be in the shop at any one time.

The Open Door Bookshop, also in Trastevere, reopens from 21 April, with the following opening hours for now: Tuesdays and Thursdays 12.00-18.00.

Otherwise, near Piazza Navona, is back from 20 April and will be open for business Monday to Saturday, 10.00-17.00. Customers must wear masks and will be admitted one at a time. Gloves will be provided. The shop says it will continue its home deliveries - a service it began during lockdown; for more information contact otherwisebookshop@gmail.com. Otherwise adds that its "post-apocalyptic fiction section has been moved to current affairs."

Photo: Idealphotographer / Shutterstock.com
