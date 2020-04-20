Italy's beaches face uncertain summer season

Italians give plexiglass beach boxes the thumbs down.

This summer Italy's beaches are expected to look a lot different, thanks to the social distancing required due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what exactly this new beach experience will entail is - for now - anybody's guess.

However, once restrictions are lifted and Italy enters "Phase Two" of the coronavirus emergency, one thing is certain: Italy's beach establishments will have to reduce their numbers significantly.

A recent proposal involving plexiglass boxes on the beach was rubbished by lifeguards in Rimini and went down like a lead balloon among Italian beachgoers.

     Read also:

Now new "testing" is underway at beaches in the southern Puglia region where the goal is to "save summer" from an economic point of view as well as coming up with a solution that ensures the safety of holidaymakers.

The Lido Bacino Grande in Porto Cesareo is proposing 10-sqm areas of sand, with a beach umbrella in the middle and demarcated with "security ropes" which allow a distance of at least one metre between each sun lounger.

The extra space required by each unit would see a 40 per cent reduction in the number of umbrellas on beaches, the president of Cna Balneari Puglia, Giuseppe Mancarella, told Italian news agency ANSA.

The idea of "anti-virus stewards" to patrol beaches ensuring that people are respecting social distancing has also been suggested by Paolo Prudente, the head of the town council in Vieste, a coastal resort in Puglia.

With the summer holiday season fast approaching, owners of Italian beach establishments say they require clear indications from the government and regional authorities as soon as possible regarding regulations affecting their sector.

Photo TGcom24
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70287
Previous article Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops
Next article Caffe corretto, an Italian tradition

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Rome buses prepare for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome buses prepare for Phase Two

Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops

Italy after lockdown. National VS Regional regulations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy after lockdown. National VS Regional regulations

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style
Coronavirus in Italy

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

Happy Easter To You, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Happy Easter To You, Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag