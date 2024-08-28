Italy unveils new tourist trains from Rome to Assisi and Alba

New tourist trains to launch in Italy in the fall.

Italy will launch two new express rail services linking Rome with Assisi in the central Umbria region and Alba in the northern Piemonte as part of a tourist train initiative this autumn.

The new routes, the latest of the FS Treni Turistici Italiani services, are described as "two unmissable journeys on completely restyled carriages through the Piemonte hills and the most suggestive Umbrian towns".

The daytime Espresso Assisi connects the Italian capital with the mediaeval hill town, most famously associated with St Francis, on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 October to 1 December.

The train departs from Roma Termini, with stops along the way in Terni, Spoleto, Foligno and Spello.

Passengers can enjoy comfortable private lounges and a bar/restaurant carriage.

The small town of Barbaresco in Le Langhe

The Espresso Langhe-Monferrato night train connects Rome with Alba, in the heart of Italy's premier wine region, also stopping in Nizza Monferrato and Asti.

Departures from Rome are scheduled every Friday in October and Thursday 31 October, with returns every Sunday from 6 to 27 October and on 3 November.

A bar/restaurant service and sleeping cars are available on board.

Earlier this summer FS Treni Turistici Italiani launched new tourist trains on several routes including Rome to Puglia, Milan to the French Riviera, and Milan to the coast of Tuscany.

For full details see the FS Treni Turistici Italiani website.