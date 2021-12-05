In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes

Giotto's Nativity scenes will be projected onto the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi this Christmas.

The Italian town of Assisi, in the central Umbria region, will project images of Giotto's Nativity frescoes onto the façade of the Basilica of St Francis over the Christmas season.

The video-mapping project, which was hugely popular last year, will see Giotto's Nativity scenes beamed onto the exterior of the Basilica di S. Francesco, dedicated to Italy's patron saint, as well as on other landmarks around the pilgrimage town.

Image courtesy Sacro Convento di S. Francesco, Assisi.

The video projections of Giotto's celebrated frescoes, from 8 December until 10 January, will also include the Cathedral of S. Rufino, the Basilica of S. Chiara and the Abbey of S. Pietro.

Stars will illuminate the path between the video-mapping sites which will be accompanied by life-size sculptures and colourful artistic lighting on the houses in the historic centre of the ancient town.

Christmas in Assisi. Photo Enel Energia.

Each evening, from 17.00 to 22.00, every 30 minutes Giotto's Nativity will be switched off and in its place a video-mapping show will offer views of the basilica's interior.

For full details see the Natale di Francesco d'Assisi website www.nataledifrancesco.it

 

General Info

Address 06081 Assisi, Province of Perugia, Italy

View on Map

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes

06081 Assisi, Province of Perugia, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76107
Previous article Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December

RELATED ARTICLES

Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres
Culture

Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres

Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December
Culture

Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest
Culture

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022
Culture

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin
Culture

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego
Culture

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day
Culture

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out
Culture

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out

Rome hosts Klimt exhibition at Piazza Navona
Culture

Rome hosts Klimt exhibition at Piazza Navona

Rome restores Bernini's beloved Cornaro Chapel
Culture

Rome restores Bernini's beloved Cornaro Chapel

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition
Culture

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell
Culture

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell

Rome city museums free on Sunday 3 October
Culture

Rome city museums free on Sunday 3 October

Italy celebrates 450 years of Caravaggio
Culture

Italy celebrates 450 years of Caravaggio