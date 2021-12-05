In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes

Giotto's Nativity scenes will be projected onto the Basilica of St Francis in Assisi this Christmas.

The Italian town of Assisi, in the central Umbria region, will project images of Giotto's Nativity frescoes onto the façade of the Basilica of St Francis over the Christmas season.

The video-mapping project, which was hugely popular last year, will see Giotto's Nativity scenes beamed onto the exterior of the Basilica di S. Francesco, dedicated to Italy's patron saint, as well as on other landmarks around the pilgrimage town.

Image courtesy Sacro Convento di S. Francesco, Assisi.

The video projections of Giotto's celebrated frescoes, from 8 December until 10 January, will also include the Cathedral of S. Rufino, the Basilica of S. Chiara and the Abbey of S. Pietro.

Stars will illuminate the path between the video-mapping sites which will be accompanied by life-size sculptures and colourful artistic lighting on the houses in the historic centre of the ancient town.

Christmas in Assisi. Photo Enel Energia.

Each evening, from 17.00 to 22.00, every 30 minutes Giotto's Nativity will be switched off and in its place a video-mapping show will offer views of the basilica's interior.

For full details see the Natale di Francesco d'Assisi website www.nataledifrancesco.it.