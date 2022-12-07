9 C
Ischia landslide death toll rises to 12

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Last missing person found after 11-day search.

The body of the last person missing after the 26 November landslide on the Italian island of Ischia was recovered on Tuesday, bringing the final death toll to 12.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Maria Teresa Arcamone, was found buried in an area of Casamicciola Terme that had served as a car park before the disaster 11 days earlier.

The landslide devastated the small port town at dawn on Saturday 26 November, following a night of torrential rain, engulfing houses and sweeping cars down to the sea in a torrent of mud, rocks and debris.

The Italian government swiftly declared a state of emergency on the island, which lies in the Gulf of Naples, allocating an initial tranche of €2 million in funds to tackle the disaster.

The 12 victims of the landslide include three children and a newborn baby, with the funerals of Eleonora Sirabella (31) - the first victim to be found - and her partner Salvatore Impagliazzo (30) - taking place on Wednesday.

The disaster has reignited a debate in Italy about illegal construction in areas of high geological and seismic risk.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco.

