Italy: Ischia landslide death toll rises to 10

Search continues for two missing people.

The bodies of two of the last four people missing after Saturday's landslide on the Italian island of Ischia were found on Thursday morning, raising the death toll to 10.

The bodies of the two men were found in two different areas of Casamicciola Terme, reports state broadcaster RAI, with one body located not far from where the first confirmed victim of the disaster, 31-year-old Eleonora Sirabella, was found.

With bad weather on the way, the search continues for two people who remain unaccounted for since the landslide devastated the small port town at dawn on 26 November, following a night of torrential rain.

The eight casualties identified earlier this week are a newborn baby and his parents, three siblings aged five, 11 and 15, and two women. The landslide has also displaced 290 people and affected 900 buildings.

#Ischia, recuperati i corpi privi di vita dei due uomini dispersi: uno sulla via Celario e l'altro più a valle lungo la via Santa Barbara. Proseguono le operazioni di ricerca delle due donne che mancano all'appello. Sale a 10 il numero delle vittime [#1dicembre 13:00] pic.twitter.com/QibEAs1cwq — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) December 1, 2022

On Sunday the Italian government declared a state of emergency on the island, which lies in the Gulf of Naples, allocating an initial tranche of €2 million in funds to tackle the disaster.

The landslide, which engulfed houses and swept cars into the sea in a torrent of mud, rocks and debris, has reignited a debate in Italy about illegal construction in areas of high geological and seismic risk.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco