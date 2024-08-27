Emily in Paris travels to Rome in Season 4 Part 2

Netflix to release Emily in Paris Season 4: Rome on 12 September.

Emily in Paris will move to Rome in part two of the fourth season of the hit series starring Lily Collins, as confirmed in the official trailer from Netflix.

The first part of Season 4 introduced Marcello, a charming Italian character played by Eugenio Franceschini, who catches the eye of the show's star, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper.

“After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling" - the Netflix press release reads - "She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.”

“Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of" - the press release continues - "As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest…and a new city.”

The new season features several guest stars including Rome-based interior designer Giorgio Barbieri, played by Rupert Everett; Marcello's mother Antonia Muratori, played by Anna Galiena; and commerical director Giancarlo, played by Raoul Bova.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule,” the show's creator Darren Star told Tudum. “From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

Under the heading All Roads Lead to Rome, the trailer for Season 4 Part Two features numerous Roman landmarks, including the Colosseum and the Roman Forum at sunset.

It also includes an oddly deserted Trevi Fountain as well as appearing to show Emily and Marcello sitting on the Spanish Steps.

The trailer ends with Marcello asking Emily: "Which city do you prefer: Paris or Rome?"

