  3. Rome remembers Sven-Göran Eriksson
News Sport

Rome remembers Sven-Göran Eriksson

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Eriksson had strong links to the Eternal City.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has paid tribute to the Swedish football manager and player Sven-Göran Eriksson who died of cancer on Monday at the age of 76.

Hailing him as "a great coach who left an indelible mark on the history of world and Roman football", Gualtieri noted in particular that Eriksson led SS Lazio to win the Scudetto in 2000, before going on to become England's first non-British coach.

In a statement, Lazio president Claudio Lotito hailed Eriksson as "not only the most successful coach in the history of SS Lazio, but above all a man of integrity and an exquisite and gentlemanly person, qualities that he knew how to mix with classic Nordic aplomb."

Eriksson was also remembered by AS Roma, with whom he held the role of manager in the mid-1980s, in a post on X.

"AS Roma mourns the passing of Sven Goran Eriksson. He led the Giallorossi from 1984 to 1987, winning a Coppa Italia. Our thoughts go to his family in this moment of grief."

After his time with Roma, Eriksson stayed in Italy, serving first as manager with Fiorentina before moving to Sampdoria where he won another Coppa Italia in 1994.

Tributes were pouring in from around the world on Monday for Eriksson who in January said he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Photo credit: Supakit Wisetanuphong / Shutterstock.com.

