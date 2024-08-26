Rome remembers Sven-Göran Eriksson

Eriksson had strong links to the Eternal City.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has paid tribute to the Swedish football manager and player Sven-Göran Eriksson who died of cancer on Monday at the age of 76.

Hailing him as "a great coach who left an indelible mark on the history of world and Roman football", Gualtieri noted in particular that Eriksson led SS Lazio to win the Scudetto in 2000, before going on to become England's first non-British coach.

Tutta la Roma sportiva rende omaggio a Sven Goran Eriksson, un grandissimo allenatore che ha lasciato un segno indelebile nella storia del calcio mondiale e romano, in particolare portando la Lazio a vincere lo scudetto. La sua convivenza con l'implacabile tumore che lo aveva… pic.twitter.com/yWw15Ow0aS — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) August 26, 2024

In a statement, Lazio president Claudio Lotito hailed Eriksson as "not only the most successful coach in the history of SS Lazio, but above all a man of integrity and an exquisite and gentlemanly person, qualities that he knew how to mix with classic Nordic aplomb."

La scomparsa di Sven-Göran Eriksson

Le parole del Presidente Claudio Lotito



☞ https://t.co/Vxq1AtrzSg pic.twitter.com/3UGR6WqycT — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 26, 2024

Eriksson was also remembered by AS Roma, with whom he held the role of manager in the mid-1980s, in a post on X.

"AS Roma mourns the passing of Sven Goran Eriksson. He led the Giallorossi from 1984 to 1987, winning a Coppa Italia. Our thoughts go to his family in this moment of grief."

L'#ASRoma piange la scomparsa di Sven Goran Eriksson. Ha guidato i giallorossi dal 1984 al 1987 conquistando una Coppa Italia. Il nostro pensiero va ai suoi familiari in questo momento di dolore. pic.twitter.com/5DnqI5U4B3 — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 26, 2024

After his time with Roma, Eriksson stayed in Italy, serving first as manager with Fiorentina before moving to Sampdoria where he won another Coppa Italia in 1994.

Tributes were pouring in from around the world on Monday for Eriksson who in January said he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Photo credit: Supakit Wisetanuphong / Shutterstock.com.