29.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 26 September 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 29 September
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 29 September

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities in Italy face disruption to local public transport services due to a national 24-hour strike on Friday 29 September.

The industrial dispute has been called by the USB trade union representing public transport workers.

The planned strike action will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome, where the Ryder Cup is underway, the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's mobility website.

In Milan there will be disruption to ATM public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and again after 18.00.

Reasons for the strike include demands for better pay and increased safety in the workplace.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo Wanted in Rome

Paideia 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome adds extra subway trains for Ryder Cup

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome unveils bike locker service at subway stations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy Frecce Tricolori plane crash, five-year-old girl killed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Jubilee 2025 roadworks cause traffic chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 18 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Two Irish tourists killed in Rome while crossing road

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome launches annual €50 travel pass for under 19s

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome cuts number of rental e-scooters as new rules kick in

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -