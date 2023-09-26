Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 29 September

Strike to affect local public transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities in Italy face disruption to local public transport services due to a national 24-hour strike on Friday 29 September.

The industrial dispute has been called by the USB trade union representing public transport workers.

The planned strike action will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome, where the Ryder Cup is underway, the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's mobility website.

In Milan there will be disruption to ATM public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and again after 18.00.

Reasons for the strike include demands for better pay and increased safety in the workplace.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo Wanted in Rome