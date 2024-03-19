20.3 C
News Transport

Italy faces national train strike on weekend of 23-24 March

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services.

Italy faces a national 24-hour rail strike this weekend, from 21.00 on Saturday 23 March until 21.00 on Sunday 24 March, affecting train services across the country.

The industrial action is set to cause disruption to regional, Frecce and Intercity trains operated by Trenitalia as well as Italo and Trenord services.

Trenitalia has warned of possible changes to train timetables before and after the strike however it assures travellers that certain routes are guaranteed even during strikes, including regional trains during the busiest commuter times (06.00-09.00 and 18.00-21.00).

The strike has been called by Italian trade unions CUB Trasporti, SGB and USB in protest over a range of issues including health and safety, working hours, wages and collective labour agreements.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

