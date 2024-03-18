14.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 18 March 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pompeii amphitheatre to host summer concerts
News Lifestyle

Pompeii amphitheatre to host summer concerts

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pompeii to stage 10 concerts in June and July.

Italy's culture ministry has announced a programme of 10 concerts to be held this summer in the ancient Roman amphitheatre at Pompeii archaeological park.

The diverse line-up of Italian and international acts will follow in the footsteps of Pink Floyd who performed in the ancient venue in October 1971 in an iconic moment in rock history.

The summer 2024 line-up includes Carmen Consoli (8 June), John Legend (11 June), Russell Crowe (9 July), Ludovico Einaudi (12 July), Il Volo (17 July), Biagio Antonacci (18-19-20 July), Pooh (22 July) and Francesco De Gregori (26 July).

The programme of concerts taking place in the amphitheatre, which dates to 70 BC, is supported by the Italian culture ministry and the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

General Info

Address 80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Pompeii amphitheatre to host summer concerts

80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Festa del Papà: Italy celebrates Father's Day on 19 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

How to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome ranks fourth in Europe's 100 Best Cities report

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's clocks spring forward one hour on 31 March 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Easter in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Supersex: Netflix series inspired by Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Top things to do in Rome in March 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's pick-your-own tulip park reopens this spring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -