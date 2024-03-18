Pompeii amphitheatre to host summer concerts

Pompeii to stage 10 concerts in June and July.

Italy's culture ministry has announced a programme of 10 concerts to be held this summer in the ancient Roman amphitheatre at Pompeii archaeological park.

The diverse line-up of Italian and international acts will follow in the footsteps of Pink Floyd who performed in the ancient venue in October 1971 in an iconic moment in rock history.

The summer 2024 line-up includes Carmen Consoli (8 June), John Legend (11 June), Russell Crowe (9 July), Ludovico Einaudi (12 July), Il Volo (17 July), Biagio Antonacci (18-19-20 July), Pooh (22 July) and Francesco De Gregori (26 July).

The programme of concerts taking place in the amphitheatre, which dates to 70 BC, is supported by the Italian culture ministry and the Pompeii Archaeological Park.