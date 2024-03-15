15 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 15 March 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy: Three children and their mother die in Bologna house fire
News English news in Italy

Italy: Three children and their mother die in Bologna house fire

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fire broke out in apartment in outskirts of Bologna.

Italian authorities have opened an investigation into a fire that caused the deaths of three children and their mother in the northern city of Bologna on Thursday night.

The deceased children included two-year-old twins and a six-year-old, according to Italian media reports.

Their mother, reportedly a 32-year-old Romanian woman, died while being taken to hospital.

The fire, which broke out in a fourth-floor apartment on Via Bertocchi in the outskirts of Bologna, may have been caused by an electric heater, Corriere della Sera reports.

Photo credit: ChiccoDodiFC / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Controversy in Italy over gelato for International Women's Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

How Italy is marking International Women's Day on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Saving Eustachio: Parents in Italian city offered cash to name babies after patron saint

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Florence construction site death toll rises to five

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

IT-Alert: Italy's new public alert system and how it works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Top stories

Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, son of last King of Italy, dies at 86

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome and Milan ban pro-Palestinian rallies on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy premier in video call to Ax-3 astronaut Villadei from Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -