Italy: Three children and their mother die in Bologna house fire

Fire broke out in apartment in outskirts of Bologna.
Italian authorities have opened an investigation into a fire that caused the deaths of three children and their mother in the northern city of Bologna on Thursday night.
The deceased children included two-year-old twins and a six-year-old, according to Italian media reports.
Their mother, reportedly a 32-year-old Romanian woman, died while being taken to hospital.
The fire, which broke out in a fourth-floor apartment on Via Bertocchi in the outskirts of Bologna, may have been caused by an electric heater, Corriere della Sera reports.
Photo credit: ChiccoDodiFC / Shutterstock.com.
