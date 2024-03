Bomb squad assisted by robotic dog Saetta.

Italy's culture ministry in the historic centre of Rome was evacuated on Tuesday morning following a bomb alert.

Around 400 people were evacuated from the building, just off the central Via del Corso, after a bomb threat from an anonymous phone caller.

The alert and evacuation took place while culture ministry officials were holding talks with representatives from the Italian dance sector.

The bomb squad was being assisted by Saetta , the remote-controlled robotic dog recently unveiled by the Carabinieri ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.