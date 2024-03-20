17.8 C
Rome unveils three new nasoni fountains at the Colosseum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Iconic Roman fountain turns 150 years old.

Rome celebrates 150 years since the installation of the city's first nasone drinking fountain by unveiling three new nasoni fountains in the shadow of the Colosseum.

The three cast-iron nasoni were installed along the Via Sacra, between the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, in a collaboration between Rome water supplier Acea and the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

The iconic fountains, whose "big nose" name comes from their curved metal spouts, have been added to the 2,800 nasoni scattered around the capital, all of which can be geolocated with Acea's Waidy Wow app.

The inauguration of the three new nasoni on Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the installation of the first nasone in 1874 on the initiative of then Rome mayor Luigi Pianciani.

In addition to the symbolism of the anniversary, Rome public works councillor Ornella Segnalini said the new nasoni will help to eliminate plastic and curb the illegal practice of hawkers selling bottles of water to tourists on the street.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, stressed the importance of having additional sources of public water, particularly in the hotter months, noting that there are already 10 drinking fountains throughout the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill.

Photos courtesy Parco archeologico del Colosseo

