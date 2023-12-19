11.3 C
Saetta: Italy's first robot police dog

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Carabinieri recruit Saetta, the robot police dog.

Italy's Carabinieri military police on Tuesday unveiled Saetta, a remote-controlled robotic dog which initially will be assigned to the bomb squad in Rome.

The four-legged robot can be operated to a maximum distance of 150 metres and will be used for high-risk reconnaissance activities and hostile operational situations.

Saetta can traverse rough terrain not accessible to wheeled or tracked vehicles, and can climb up and down stairs, open doors and remove obstacles including unexploded ordnance.

The robot is capable of mapping locations using advanced laser and thermal imaging sensors, as well as detecting the presence of threats and identifying traces of explosives and chemicals.

Saetta will be an additional security asset to the Carabinieri during the 2025 Jubilee Year, Italian media reports, when extra millions of pilgrims and visitors are expected to flock to Rome.

