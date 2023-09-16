26.3 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 16 September 2023
Italy's news in English
News Transport

Italy Frecce Tricolori plane crash, five-year-old girl killed

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Dramatic video footage shows pilot ejecting seconds before plane crash.

A five-year-old girl was killed after one of Italy's Frecce Tricolori aerobatic jets crashed near the northern city of Turin on Saturday afternoon, Italian media reports.

The girl's parents and her nine-year-old brother were taken to hospital with burns, reports news agency ANSA, and the pilot of the aircraft survived after ejecting with a parachute seconds before impact.

The tragedy occurred after take-off at Turin's Caselle airport and the plane, which had been flying in formation, crashed near the town of San Francesco al Campo, about 20 km northwest of Turin.

According to initial media reports the plane hit a car in which the family was travelling.

An investigation has been opened into the incident which may have been caused by a 'bird strike', sources told ANSA.

The plane had been on its way with others to participate in an air show at Vercelli, about 65 km north-east of Turin, before taking part in an event on Sunday to celebrate the centenary of Italy's air force. The event has been cancelled.

Italy's deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini posted dramatic video footage of the incident which he described as "a frightening tragedy".

The Frecce Tricolori military jets, famous for emitting plumes of the three colours from the Italian flag, mark important national events and public holidays in Italy.
