Italy’s Catania airport in Sicily reopens three weeks after fire

Airport fully operational again after fire in mid-July.

Catania airport on the Italian island of Sicily resumed full services this weekend after three weeks of travel chaos caused by a major fire that broke out in the building's main terminal on 16 July.

The reopening was announced on Saturday 5 August by the governor of the Sicilian region, Renato Schifani, after the move was approved by authorities.

Con l’arrivo del volo EC3549 da Milano Malpensa delle 22:44 di venerdì 5 agosto sono riprese le ordinarie attività del Terminal A.

Il numero e la frequenza dei voli operati saranno legati alla ripianificazione delle compagnie aeree e al riposizionamento aeromobili. pic.twitter.com/9NOzwhLJgu— Aeroporto di Catania (@CTAairport) August 6, 2023

The blaze led to Sicily's main airport running at much-reduced capacity - coinciding with peak summer holiday season and a blistering heatwave - causing massive disruption for tourists visiting the island.

Representatives of Sicily's tourism and hospitality sectors have complained that the prolonged closure of the airport, combined with turmoil caused by widespread wildfires and electricity blackouts this summer, has resulted in a surge of holiday cancellations and damaged the island's image abroad.

Photo ANSA