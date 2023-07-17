Italy’s Catania airport cancels flights until 19 July after fire breaks out

Flights suspended at Catania until 19 July.

Catania airport on the Italian island of Sicily has suspended all flights until 14.00 on Wednesday 19 July after a major fire broke out late on Sunday night.

An investigation is set to get underway into the blaze which reportedly started on the ground floor at around 23.30 before spreading to the departures terminal on the first floor.

#Catania, concluso alle ore 5:40 di stamattina l'intervento di 4 squadre dei #vigilidelfuoco per l'#incendio di alcuni locali al piano terra del terminal A dell'aeroporto Vincenzo Bellini. Scalo aereo interdetto al traffico passeggeri [#17luglio 8:00] pic.twitter.com/tGf9EMi7on — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) July 17, 2023

The airport, whose official name is Vincenzo Bellini International Airport, was evacuated immediately and firefighters had brought the flames under control by the early hours of Monday.

There are no reports of anyone injured.

Le operazioni di volo sono sospese fino alle 14:00 di mercoledì 19 luglio. #CTAairport — Aeroporto di Catania (@CTAairport) July 17, 2023

A clean-up operation was underway at the airport on Monday, with those scheduled to arrive in Catania advised to contact their airlines before going to the departure airport.

Incoming flights are set to be diverted to other airports in Sicily, including Palermo and Comiso, over the coming days.

Photo News Sicilia