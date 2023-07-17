33.5 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 17 July 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy’s Catania airport cancels flights until 19 July after fire breaks out
News Travel

Italy’s Catania airport cancels flights until 19 July after fire breaks out

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Flights suspended at Catania until 19 July.

Catania airport on the Italian island of Sicily has suspended all flights until 14.00 on Wednesday 19 July after a major fire broke out late on Sunday night.

An investigation is set to get underway into the blaze which reportedly started on the ground floor at around 23.30 before spreading to the departures terminal on the first floor.

The airport, whose official name is Vincenzo Bellini International Airport, was evacuated immediately and firefighters had brought the flames under control by the early hours of Monday.

There are no reports of anyone injured.

A clean-up operation was underway at the airport on Monday, with those scheduled to arrive in Catania advised to contact their airlines before going to the departure airport.

Incoming flights are set to be diverted to other airports in Sicily, including Palermo and Comiso, over the coming days.

Photo News Sicilia

General Info

Address Via Fontanarossa, 95121 Catania CT, Italy

View on Map

Italy’s Catania airport cancels flights until 19 July after fire breaks out

Via Fontanarossa, 95121 Catania CT, Italy

JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy inaugurates direct Rome-Pompeii train

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces travel chaos as airport workers strike on 15 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

In Italy's Lazio region, residents aged 16-25 travel free by bus and rail this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel Top stories

Italy unveils direct high-speed train from Rome to Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces train and airport strikes on 13 and 15 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

How to visit the Pantheon in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -