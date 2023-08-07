28.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 07 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy set for hot Ferragosto summer holiday in mid-August
News Lifestyle

Italy set for hot Ferragosto summer holiday in mid-August

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Temperatures in Italy to rise ahead of Ferragosto.

Italy can expect "intense but not extreme heat" in the days around the mid-August holiday of Ferragosto, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Temperatures in Italy are currently below average for this time of year, following a prolonged heatwave, however the heat is set to return in the coming days as millions of Italians head to the sea or the mountains on vacation.

Holidaymakers can expect a "significant increase in temperatures", according to Antonio Sanò, founder of weather forecast site IlMeteo.it, with peaks set to reach up to 38°C in Rome and Florence.

Sanò said this "typical blaze" of summer heat is expected to last until at least 16 August - the day after the Ferragosto holiday - with the prospect of some localised thunderstorms in the north, particularly in alpine regions.

Cover image Terracina, photo Wanted in Rome.

Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Grattachecca: Rome's ice-cool summer drink

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Imagine Dragons to play Rome concert at Circus Maximus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Travis Scott to perform Utopia concert at Circus Maximus in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best events and things to do in Rome this August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Coldplay concerts in Rome in July 2024 sold out already

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Muse postpone Rome concert as Italy battles heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -