Italy wildfires: Mourners forced to abandon coffin during wake

Wildfires in Sicily leave devastation in their path.

Mourners were forced to flee the wake of an elderly man, abandoning his coffin, after the sudden arrival of a wildfire in a residential area of Sicily's capital Palermo on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred in the city's Borgo Nuovo district, leaving people to run for their lives as the fire devoured their homes. The coffin was reportedly destroyed in the blaze.

Local residents told LiveSicilia that they were "alive by a miracle", adding that they escaped the oncoming flames after putting wet clothing over their heads.