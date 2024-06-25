A local's guide to the best events and things to do in Rome in July.
July in Rome sees the city's outdoor festivals in full swing, with a packed programme of opera, cinema and concerts under the stars, before things quieten down in August.
Here are some tips for the best things to do in Rome in July 2024.
Open-air cinema
Rome offers a range of outdoor film festivals this summer. One of the most spectacular venues is courtesy of the Roma Cinema Arena at the Parco degli Acquedotti, from 4-25 July. The Cinema in Piazza festival in Trastevere and two other locations shows films in their original language versions with special guests from the world of cinema, until 14 July. Other summer film festivals include Notti di cinema in Piazza Vittorio, Arena Garbatella and Cinevillage Monteverde, with outdoor screenings also at Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese.
Concerts
Rome serves up an eclectic selection of rock, pop, jazz and classical concerts in July. The city has two main live music festivals - Roma Summer Fest and Rock in Roma - with smaller music festivals at Villa Ada and Ostia Antica. Jazz fans can enjoy outdoor performances at Casa del Jazz, as well as nightly jazz and swing concerts at Villa Celimontana. The Live @ Colosseo Festival offers open-air jazz and blues concerts with panoramic views of the Colosseum. Classical music concerts take place in Rome's Botanic Gardens until 25 July and the Concerti del Tempietto concerts at the Theatre of Marcellus throughout the summer.
Opera
The 2024 edition of Rome's summer opera festival at the Baths of Caracalla pays tribute to Puccini on the centenary of his death. Highlights include Tosca (5 July-9 Aug) and Turandot (16 July-10 Aug) and a celebration of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue by Wayne Marshall (30 July). In addition to opera, the Caracalla Festival programme includes symphonic music, dance, theatre, cinema and pop concerts.
Videocittà
Literature
An international literature festival takes place over five evenings in July in the spectacular setting of the Palatine Hill. This year's guests include award-winning writers Alicia Giménez Bartlett, Paul Lynch and Peter Cameron who will read from texts written specially for the occasion. Events are free of charge, subject to availability, with tickets distributed on the night from 20.00.
Museums
Festa de' Noantri, a centuries-old religious procession, sees a bejewelled and elaborately-dressed statue of the Madonna paraded through the crowded cobbled streets of Trastevere on 20 July, before returning by boat along the river Tiber nine days later.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
2 English Teachers for Preschool
Acorn International School Seeks ICT teacher for September start