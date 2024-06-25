A local's guide to the best events and things to do in Rome in July.

July in Rome sees the city's outdoor festivals in full swing, with a packed programme of opera, cinema and concerts under the stars, before things quieten down in August.

Here are some tips for the best things to do in Rome in July 2024.

Open-air cinema



Rome offers a range of outdoor film festivals this summer. One of the most spectacular venues is courtesy of the Roma Cinema Arena at the Parco degli Acquedotti, from 4-25 July. The Cinema in Piazza festival in Trastevere and two other locations shows films in their original language versions with special guests from the world of cinema, until 14 July. Other summer film festivals include Notti di cinema in Piazza Vittorio, Arena Garbatella and Cinevillage Monteverde, with outdoor screenings also at Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese.

Concerts

Opera



The 2024 edition of Rome's The 2024 edition of Rome's summer opera festival at the Baths of Caracalla pays tribute to Puccini on the centenary of his death. Highlights include Tosca (5 July-9 Aug) and Turandot (16 July-10 Aug) and a celebration of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue by Wayne Marshall (30 July). In addition to opera, the Caracalla Festival programme includes symphonic music, dance, theatre, cinema and pop concerts.

Videocittà

An annual audiovisual and digital art festival returns to the Gazometro in Ostiense from 5 to 7 July. Videocittà comprises three days of video art, talks, live music, dj sets, videomapping and performances by leading audiovisual artists.

Literature



An international An international literature festival takes place over five evenings in July in the spectacular setting of the Palatine Hill. This year's guests include award-winning writers Alicia Giménez Bartlett, Paul Lynch and Peter Cameron who will read from texts written specially for the occasion. Events are free of charge, subject to availability, with tickets distributed on the night from 20.00.

Museums



Rome's national and city-run museums open their doors free of charge on Sunday 7 July.