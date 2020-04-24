VIDEO EDITOR – I bring your story to life

Okay, so you are probably stuck at home and you have just shot some awesome video footage. How do you edit that raw video into a fantastic, engaging end product?

You need a video editor. I am a Rome-based video editor, motion graphic designer and VFX artist with more than 15 years of experience in the movie and TV industry.

If you are searching for professional results, then I have the skills you need to accomplish your goals within your budget. Contact me at: antimon@email.com

Let’s talk !

General Info

Email address antimon@email.com
