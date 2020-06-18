The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking

The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking for an experienced housekeeper. This is a locally-engaged position with terms and conditions of employment set in accordance with local employment requirements. 

The full job description may be found on the Embassy website www.mfat.govt.nz/italy

This is a part time position with working hours from 8.30am to 12.30pm three times a week (12 hours per week).

We are looking for the successful appointee to be available to commence duties in August 2020.

To apply for this position, send an email to rome@nzembassy.it with two Word documents attached:

  • A letter of no more than two pages, addressed to the Administration Manager, New Zealand Embassy, Rome, setting out why you are applying for this job, with specific examples of how you meet all the criteria set out in the job description.
  • A CV (resumé) of no more than three pages including the details of two referees.
Any application that does not meet these specifications will not be read.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

The deadline for applications is 5 July 2020.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70927
Previous article Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

RELATED ARTICLES

Primary Coordinator wanted
Jobs vacant

Primary Coordinator wanted

Summer Camp Kids Counsellors required from 28 June to 12 July
Jobs vacant

Summer Camp Kids Counsellors required from 28 June to 12 July

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
Jobs vacant

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer

MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS NEEDED

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology
Jobs vacant

Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology

English teacher for primary grades
Jobs vacant

English teacher for primary grades

English mother tongue teacher Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teacher Kindergarten

Primary Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher with experience

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!
Jobs vacant

Seeking English, German, French, Turkish and Czech Native Speakers!

Communications Manager - Rome
Jobs vacant

Communications Manager - Rome

Elementary School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Teacher

Secretariate
Jobs vacant

Secretariate

Foundation Stage teacher
Jobs vacant

Foundation Stage teacher

Music and movement teacher
Jobs vacant

Music and movement teacher