The New Zealand Embassy in Rome is looking for an experienced housekeeper. This is a locally-engaged position with terms and conditions of employment set in accordance with local employment requirements.

The full job description may be found on the Embassy website www.mfat.govt.nz/italy

This is a part time position with working hours from 8.30am to 12.30pm three times a week (12 hours per week).

We are looking for the successful appointee to be available to commence duties in August 2020.

To apply for this position, send an email to rome@nzembassy.it with two Word documents attached:

A letter of no more than two pages, addressed to the Administration Manager, New Zealand Embassy, Rome, setting out why you are applying for this job, with specific examples of how you meet all the criteria set out in the job description.

A CV (resumé) of no more than three pages including the details of two referees.

Any application that does not meet these specifications will not be read.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

The deadline for applications is 5 July 2020.