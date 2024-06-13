Teaching and Secretarial positions open

For our nursery and primary school in Frascati we hire English Mother tongue Teachers and Secretaries, start date September 2024

LITTLE GENIUS INTERNATIONAL is a leading Benefit Corporation and international school based in Rome. We are now seeking to appoint a PRIMARY & NURSERY SCHOOL TEACHER to start in September 2024.

Please fill in this form accurately to confirm your availability and possession of prerequisites to be hired for a position at Little Genius International.

The successful candidate will be a highly qualified and passionate Nursery or Primary teacher. The school prides itself on low-class sizes.

If you are interested in the position, please fill-in the following short Job application form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuRlaQE6Kxxdru_CvETepoSgU6jnTm5cepSEkDr1UNFEG95g/viewform (copy and paste in your browser)

ESSENTIAL: Teachers and Secretaries with min 3 yrs experience, at least one year in a private school - relevant degree - EU working papers- familiar with the British curriculum. Well presented motivated and proactive individuals passionate about teaching, quick problem solvers, willing to take up a challenge in premium work conditions to build a top brand in international education and able to use the latest technological educational methodologies and tools to achieve excellent results.

Careers at Little Genius are regulated by long-term contracts & one of the most desirable work environments in Italy, one of the most praised Benefit Corporations globally.

Visit www.littlegenius.school

REMUNERATION

CCNL ANINSEI

Various fringe benefits

Gross salary starting at 20.000€/year

Full Time position after initial trial period

For more information concerning secretarial positions open write or send CV to amministrazione@littlegenius.it