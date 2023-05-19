Seeking Qualified Early Years Art Teacher

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a part-time Early Years art teacher/ atelierista for the 2023-2024 school year.

The successful candidate should have experience in teaching art to young children in a PYP play-based setting. The candidate should be open-minded, flexible and able to work collaboratively with the teachers in the EC team.

Applicants should:

Be open-minded, flexible and able to work collaboratively with all of the teachers in the EC team.

Be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience.

Hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.