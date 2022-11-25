12.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 25 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking Music Teacher from January to June 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for an outstanding Music Teacher to join our team at Ambrit International School from January 2023 until June 2023.

The successful candidate will have:

- A B.Ed or subject-related degree

- Proven experience in teaching Music (preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate curriculum)

- A creative and enthusiastic approach both in and out of the classroom

- Excellent IT and interpersonal communication skills to work closely with students and parents

- Ukulele-based music course for Grades 5 and 6

- Modern band course for Grades 7 and 8

- Multi-instrumentalist required.

Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

