Receptionist-front office/secretary

Native English speaker of Italian origin and language fluent, is looking for a job as receptionist-front office and/or secretary-back office. I'm a dynamic worker with extensive experience and excellent communication skills in public relations and areas concerning problem solving. Flexibility and positivity are characteristics that highlight my personality. Available for either a full time or part time job and/or smart working, if required. Serious offers, thanks. Tel. Patrizia 3496963998
