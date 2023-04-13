Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking Mother tongue English teachers for our Primary and middle school classes for the academic year 2023-2024. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
General Info
View on Map
QUALIFIED PRIMARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHERS
Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
QUALIFIED PRIMARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHERS
JCU Assistant Dean of Students
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment