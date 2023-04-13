13.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 April 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. QUALIFIED PRIMARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHERS
Classifieds Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED PRIMARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking Mother tongue English teachers for our Primary and middle school classes for the academic year 2023-2024. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

General Info

Address Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

View on Map

QUALIFIED PRIMARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHERS

Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17

Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Dean of Students

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Dean of Students

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking live-in babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Wanted: Kind and Experienced Dog Sitter in Rome.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

MYP Sciences Teacher at Ambrit International School - September 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

St George seeking Teaching Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Program Development Coordinator - U.S. Education Abroad

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -